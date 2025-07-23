J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 34,532 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 247,325 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

YYY stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

