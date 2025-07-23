IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

