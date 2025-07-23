Useless Coin (USELESS) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Useless Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Useless Coin has a total market cap of $326.32 million and approximately $43.81 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Useless Coin token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,355.67 or 1.00013246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118,250.91 or 0.99924723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Useless Coin Token Profile

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,927,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin. Useless Coin’s official website is theuselesscoin.com.

Useless Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,927,879.26. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.33670716 USD and is up 26.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $44,706,853.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Useless Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Useless Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

