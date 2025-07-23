Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,179.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,782.80. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

