FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.95% from the company’s current price.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

LON FRP opened at GBX 124.33 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.64. FRP Advisory Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.99 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

