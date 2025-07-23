Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 146,600 Shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)

Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Acco Brands were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Acco Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acco Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acco Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acco Brands by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Acco Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Acco Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

NYSE ACCO opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Acco Brands Corporation has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $354.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Acco Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Acco Brands Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.55%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

