Subsquid Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SQD)

Subsquid (SQD) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Subsquid token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Subsquid has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Subsquid has a total market capitalization of $117.32 million and $29.06 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,355.67 or 1.00013246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,250.91 or 0.99924723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Subsquid Profile

Subsquid’s launch date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,325,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,512,157 tokens. Subsquid’s official website is www.sqd.ai. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Subsquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,315,997,653.5180118 with 688,133,083.6448188 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.15259975 USD and is up 15.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $27,593,248.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subsquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Subsquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

