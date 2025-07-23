Ripple USD (RLUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $624.71 Million

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Ripple USD has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and $624.71 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripple USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripple USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripple USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,355.67 or 1.00013246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118,250.91 or 0.99924723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ripple USD

Ripple USD’s total supply is 532,743,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 532,743,523.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99979162 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $537,021,997.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripple USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripple USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripple USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.