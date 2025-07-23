Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

