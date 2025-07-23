Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 524,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,526,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 67,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.