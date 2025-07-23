Vestor Capital LLC Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,166,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,288,000 after buying an additional 365,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after buying an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,952,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,381,000 after buying an additional 202,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

