ResearchCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.99 Million (RSC)

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. ResearchCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and $604.24 thousand worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ResearchCoin token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 116,215,162.24850884 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.40047994 USD and is up 8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $721,335.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

