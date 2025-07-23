Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 457 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

