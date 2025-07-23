134,213 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NBIS stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.