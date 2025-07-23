Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.99 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.96 ($0.19). Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 13.96 ($0.19), with a volume of 25,357 shares.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.49.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

