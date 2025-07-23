Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.68 ($6.93) and traded as low as GBX 509 ($6.88). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.92), with a volume of 583,377 shares.
Personal Assets Stock Up 0.4%
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 512.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.30.
Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 8.92 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 116.31% and a return on equity of 7.96%.
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.
