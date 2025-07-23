Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.22 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.59). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.59), with a volume of 6,242 shares trading hands.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.03.

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 0.40 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Enterprise VCT had a net margin of 90.24% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

