Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.71 and traded as low as $104.44. Kerry Group shares last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 194,599 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Kerry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.3%

Kerry Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

