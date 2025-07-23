Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.64. Evotec shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 377,337 shares.
Evotec Trading Down 13.4%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.