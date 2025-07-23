Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Stake Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,014 shares during the period. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSEA. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2,969.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,084,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,027 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 261,111 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 792,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 205,796 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OSEA opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $481.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of -1.04. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

