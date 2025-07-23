Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.90 and last traded at $129.41, with a volume of 142325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Bank First National Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.09). Bank First National had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Bank First National’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank First National by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 176.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bank First National by 17,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

