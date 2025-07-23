Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 267.48 ($3.62). 3,624,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,497,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.26).

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.