Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Sirius XM by 79.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.