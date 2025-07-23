Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in GSK by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 294,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 87,630 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in GSK by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814,104 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.