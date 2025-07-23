Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comstock by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comstock by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock Price Performance

LODE stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Comstock Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Comstock Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LODE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.