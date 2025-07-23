Readystate Asset Management LP Increases Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4,554.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,948 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.35% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after buying an additional 1,231,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

