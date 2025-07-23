Readystate Asset Management LP Takes Position in PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.2%

PlayAGS stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. PlayAGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

