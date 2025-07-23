Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.2%

Unilever stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.