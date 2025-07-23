42,232 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $93.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

