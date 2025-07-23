Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

