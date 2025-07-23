Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 365.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,758 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.