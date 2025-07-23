Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 365.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,758 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
ESI opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
