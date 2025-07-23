28,145 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Purchased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,897,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,051,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

