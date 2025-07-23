Oak Thistle LLC Buys 10,487 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 234.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,147,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,713,397,000 after buying an additional 282,208 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 70,795 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

