Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises 0.4% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $293.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

