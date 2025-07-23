Efficient Advisors LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $279.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

