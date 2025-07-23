Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 66,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,175.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6,174.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.