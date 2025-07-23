4,141 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.30 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

