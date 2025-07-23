Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 475,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,830,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 4.9% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $168,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0%

XSMO opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.