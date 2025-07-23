Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 475,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,830,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 4.9% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $168,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0%
XSMO opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.38.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
