Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.23 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

