Granite Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Granite Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

