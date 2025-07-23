SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

