Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $186.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

