Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 135,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 196,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,629,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.