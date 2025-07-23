Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.66%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,666.35. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,253.60. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

