SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
