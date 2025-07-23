Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB)

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFEB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February by 221.2% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period.
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2%
IFEB opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46.
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile
The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (IFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral IFEB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
