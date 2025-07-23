Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.08 Million in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 30.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $52,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $162.27 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

