Choreo LLC Acquires 2,384 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE T opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About AT&T



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

