Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 188,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

