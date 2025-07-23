Ignite Planners LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $376.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.46 and a 200 day moving average of $351.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

